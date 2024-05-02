A man was seriously injured on Thursday after he fell from the height of one-and-a-half storeys.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am in Triq Dragunara in St Julian's. Police said that an initial investigation indicated that the man had been leaning against a fence when he toppled over and fell.

The police said that they have so far been unable to establish the man's identity.

A medical team was called to the site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to have suffered from serious injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.