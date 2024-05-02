A man was seriously injured on Thursday after he fell from the height of one-and-a-half storeys. 

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am in Triq Dragunara in St Julian's. Police said that an initial investigation indicated that the man had been leaning against a fence when he toppled over and fell. 

The police said that they have so far been unable to establish the man's identity. 

A medical team was called to the site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to have suffered from serious injuries. 

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.