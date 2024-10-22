The ManageEngine IT Roadshow 2024, organised by Channel IT Ltd., the exclusive distributor of ManageEngine products for Greece, Cyprus, and Malta, has successfully concluded its debut in Malta, exceeding expectations and attracting an impressive turnout of IT professionals from various sectors.

As part of the global roadshow that spanned Greece, Cyprus, and for the very first time Malta, the event offered an unparalleled opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing around the latest trends in IT management and security. The Maltese event, hosted in the Corinthia St. George’s Bay, drew over 50 participants, reaffirming the local market’s need for continuous updates on emerging IT developments and solutions.

Attendees had the chance to engage in insightful sessions led by expert speakers from ManageEngine, who provided a deep dive into the company's innovative IT solutions and best practices successfully implemented by businesses and organizations worldwide. The event showcased how these solutions can simplify IT processes, enhance productivity, and drive digital transformation.

A highlight of the event was the ‘Customer Case Study’ session, where James Borg, IT Operations Manager at Malta Public Transport, took the stage to share his firsthand experience with ManageEngine solutions. He provided valuable insights into how the implementation of ManageEngine's tools has transformed the day-to-day operations of the organisation. His presentation showcased how these solutions have enhanced the efficiency of IT management, streamlined processes, and contributed to improved service delivery.

Following the success of the ManageEngine IT Roadshow 2024, Christoforos Christofi, CEO of Channel IT Ltd., expressed his gratitude: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the participants, partners, and speakers who contributed to the success of this event. We are thrilled with the response we received in Malta, and we are committed to continuing to support and inform IT professionals with even more dynamic events in the future."