The Planning Authority has approved permits for the Bengħajsa family park to get a 7,000 square metre extension, the Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.

This means that the total recreational space available at the Birżebbuġa park will total 27,000 metres, in a new project set to be undertaken by Project Green.

The expansion project will the planting of over 140 new trees, including oak, carob and laurel. Work will also include the installation of geogrid paving to stabilise the soil and including recreational facilities like slides.

“One project after another, we are giving new life to areas with spaces that offer a better quality of life for people and beautify the localities. In the case of Bengħaisa, what was once supposed to be an extension to an industrial project is instead providing the residents of the southern part of Malta with a place for recreation. We made strategic decisions, where we prioritised open space over an industrial project. I look forward to seeing the completion of this extension, and we continue to move forward on several other projects,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said in a statement.

Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri said the agency is committed to continuing to implement several urban greening projects.