A search is underway for two men who allegedly carried out an armed robbery on a Marsascala shop early on Friday morning.

In a statement, the police said that they were called to a shop in Triq il-Kavallier ta Malta in Marsascala at 6.15 am.

There they were told that two men, allegedly armed with knives, entered the establishment and stole money before fleeing from the site.

No one was injured in the incident.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has opened an inquiry.