A rabbit and a fox terrier found abandoned together have been adopted and will be housed together, their rescuers said.

Daisy and Minnie, as they have been named, were rescued by the Malta Rangers Unit and NGO Vuċi għall-Annimali and were described as "inseparable".

They were curled together and in shock when they were found, and hardly left each other's side during medical treatment.

Minnie and Daisy while they were receiving medical attention. Video: Vuċi għall-Annimali

Althea Galea from Vuċi għall-Annimali said she was pleased that the animals would be kept together, more so since Minnie is a breed of rabbit usually raised to be eaten.

"It would have been hard to house her, but since she was with Daisy, they both got a happy conclusion to their plight," she said.

They will now be housed with other fox terriers and rabbits.

Daisy, who is only around a year old, had an ear infection and was treated for a flea and tick infestation and has now been taken to her new home.

Although she still gets scared, she has already made friends with the other fox terriers present, the rescuers said.

Daisy at her new home. Photo: Althea Galea

Minnie remains under medical supervision but will join Daisy at their new home when she gets the green light.