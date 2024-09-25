Mapfre Malta has announced its active participation in the European Sustainable Development Week (ESDW) 2024, a continent-wide initiative aimed at promoting sustainable development and implementation of national strategies all in the public’s interest, with more than 40 countries forming part of this initiative. As part of this initiative, Mapfre Malta is committed to fostering a culture of sustainability within the community and beyond.

The company has also published a series of insightful reels on social media, focusing on key aspects of sustainability such as sustainable consumptions, providing key information on world hunger and how the average person can be part of the change. These blogs are designed to spread awareness to the public on what is happening in the world all while providing tips on how they can adopt more sustainable practices in their day-to-day lives.

Mapfre Malta’s dedication to sustainability is reflected in its ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, promote renewable energy, and support the circular economy. By participating in ESDW 2024, Mapfre Malta reaffirms its commitment to creating a more sustainable future for all.