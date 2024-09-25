Childcare centres are the backbone of early childhood education, nurturing and guiding the youngest members of our society. However, managing a childcare facility comes with its own set of challenges – from maintaining accurate records to communicating with parents and handling administrative tasks. This is where Owly, a Malta-based childcare management platform, steps in to simplify the daily operations of local childcare centres.

A tailored solution for Malta’s childcare needs

Owly was developed with the specific needs of Maltese childcare centres in mind. The platform provides a wide array of tools that automate and streamline tasks, enabling caregivers to focus more on providing quality care for children and less on paperwork. One of the key advantages of Owly is that it’s a locally developed solution, meaning it’s built by professionals who understand the unique demands and regulatory requirements of childcare centres in Malta.

Time-saving features that matter

1. Effortless attendance tracking

Attendance is a daily task for any childcare centre, but with Owly, recording attendance becomes a breeze. Caregivers can log in and track attendance with just a few clicks, ensuring an accurate, up-to-date record of each child’s arrival and departure.

2. Parent engagement through live updates

Parent communication is one of the standout features of Owly. The platform allows childcare centres to send live updates to parents throughout the day. Whether it’s about meals, nap times, or activities, parents appreciate being kept in the loop, strengthening the connection between the childcare centre and families.

3. Activity logging and portfolio creation

With Owly, logging daily activities such as naps, meals, and bathroom breaks is quick and easy. In addition, the system allows centres to generate portfolios for each child, tracking their progress and development over time—an essential feature for childcare providers who wish to stay organised and prepared for regulatory audits.

4. Automated billing and payments

Managing payments and invoices can be tedious, but Owly makes it simple with its automated billing system. The platform generates invoices and collects payments directly, reducing administrative workload and ensuring hassle-free transactions for both parents and centre managers.

Seamless transition and local support

For centres already using a different management system, Owly offers a seamless transition. The platform’s onboarding process is smooth, with dedicated support available to guide centres through the transition. One of the platform’s most praised aspects is its 5-star customer support—a key component in ensuring childcare centres can continue their operations without disruption.

Locally developed, globally competitive

Being a locally developed solution, Owly understands the intricacies of the Maltese childcare sector, from regulatory standards to parent expectations. The platform continuously evolves, driven by feedback from local centres, ensuring it stays relevant and adaptable to the needs of its users.

Conclusion

Owly is revolutionising the way childcare centres across Malta manage their operations. By automating administrative tasks, offering live communication with parents, and ensuring secure, streamlined payments, Owly gives childcare professionals more time to focus on what truly matters—the children. As a local solution with global-grade features, Owly is a vital tool for any Maltese childcare centre looking to enhance efficiency and improve the overall experience for staff, children, and parents alike.

If you are a local childcare owner or manager and want to learn more how Owly can help your centre send us an email on hello@getowly.com – we’d love to have a chat and help you take your centre to the next level.

Discover more about Owly at https://getowly.com.