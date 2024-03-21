Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini has urged his players to maintain their positive approach when they face Slovenia in an international friendly at the National Stadium on Thursday (kick-off: 7pm).

It has been more than four months since the national team has been in action. Their last outing was their Euro 2024 final qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium on November 17, where the team produced an encouraging performance in a 2-0 defeat.

Speaking to the media, on Wednesday, Marcolini said that he is approaching this doubleheader, which also sees the national team facing Belarus early next week, in good spirits and hopes the team can continue to grow.

“It has been four months since the team has been in action but during our last performances against Ukraine at the National Stadium, and the England qualifier at Wembley Stadium, the team have performed very well.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com