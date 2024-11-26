Quad Central recently hosted Marina Matashova, a globally renowned expert in sustainable urban planning, to celebrate its remarkable achievement of LEED Platinum certification. The certification shows Quad Central’s dedication to sustainable design and construction, raising the bar for eco-friendly developments in Malta.

During her visit, Dr Matashova engaged with key stakeholders across various platforms, including architects, engineers, students, and members of Malta’s business community. Her contributions offered valuable insights into integrating sustainability principles into urban planning and design, drawing from her extensive global experience spanning projects across Russia, China, India, and the USA.

Reflecting on her time in Malta, Dr Matashova said: “It has been an honour to collaborate with Quad Central and to witness first-hand the incredible work that has gone into achieving this milestone certification. I am deeply grateful for the meaningful conversations I had with members of Kamra tal-Periti and the brilliant architects shaping Malta’s future. Meeting the dedicated individuals behind this visionary project has truly been the highlight of my stay. I leave with great hope for the continued integration of sustainable practices in Malta’s urban landscape.”

The visit culminated in an exclusive event hosted by Quad Central to celebrate its LEED Platinum certification and to express gratitude to everyone who contributed to this exceptional achievement. Speaking at the event, Sandro Attard, general manager of Quad Central, remarked: “Achieving LEED Platinum certification is not just about meeting a global benchmark—it’s about setting a precedent for how we design and build in harmony with the environment while delivering spaces that inspire human potential. Hosting Dr Matashova has been an invaluable experience, allowing us to exchange ideas and challenge the norms of conventional development. Quad Central embodies a vision of progress, one where sustainability and innovation converge to create a legacy for future generations.”

Standing at 19 storeys and offering over 44,000 square metres of mixed commercial floor space, Quad Central has been meticulously designed to foster an unparalleled tenant experience while championing green building principles. Quad Central has set a compelling example by showcasing Malta’s capability to take a leading role in environmentally conscious development on the global stage.