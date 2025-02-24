Maltese artist Mario Zammit-Lewis is exhibiting his work at Dar Ċentrali, Triq Herbert Ganado, Pietà, commemorating his 65-year-long artistic career.

Last year was a particularly hectic one for the artist as he exhibited in various venues around the world, including Los Angeles and New York in the United States, Palermo and Savona in Italy, Dubrovnik in Croatia, among many others.

A.D. with the Cat, 2024A.D. with the Cat, 2024

His current exhibition, eloquently titled 65 years of art, explores the creativity of this veteran artist who has investigated various themes over the years. Indeed, it could be considered as a retrospective demonstrating the development of a very enterprising artist.

At the Beach, 2021

Love is in the Air, 2022

The exhibition is open until February 27.

 

