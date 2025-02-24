The Nationalist Party will demand an urgent parliamentary debate on Monday on the theft of 200kg of drugs from a supposedly secure area managed by the Armed Forces of Malta.

The drugs were stolen from a container at an army base in Safi on Saturday night. The drugs, seized last year, were being held there following a request by the courts pending destruction. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri offered his resignation, but Prime Minister Robert Abela promptly refused it.

In a press conference on Monday outside the Home Affairs Ministry in Valletta, shadow minister Darren Carabott said that in a normal country the minister would have gone by now.

"Instead, the prime minister has decided to go against the best interests of the public and refused Byron Camilleri's resignation. For this reason, we will be demanding an urgent debate in parliament," he said.

Carabott went on to list recent scandals involving the home affairs ministry, including the ID cards racket, the situation at the prisons and the escape of two Moroccans from a plane at Malta International Airport. They are still at large.

"Our country deserves a government that is focused on the future, and a home affairs ministry focused on providing peace of mind and security. Instead, the focus is on covering up one scandal after another."

Carabott said that if Camilleri was not allowed to resign, the government as a whole would have to bear collective responsibility.

PN MP Graziella Galea said the theft was alarming.

"What security do we have when such a large amount of drugs is stolen from under the noses of the Armed Forces?" she said, adding that in a normal country, the scandals that happened under Camilleri's watch would each be grounds for resignation.

The prime minister was weak, Galea said, and did not have the guts to take action because he had lost all authority.

The MP went on to thank drug rehabilitation organisations like Caritas for their work, which she said was being undermined by such incidents.

In a statement on Sunday, the PN said Camilleri should have been dismissed multiple times before Saturday's theft.

The party called on Abela to provide a detailed explanation in parliament about the theft, its links to criminal cases, and the market value of the stolen drugs.

It expressed solidarity with AFM soldiers who, it said, were being painted in a bad light following this incident.