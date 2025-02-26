Maltese artist Mario Zammit-Lewis is commemorating his 65-year career with an exhibition at Dar Ċentrali, Triq Herbert Ganado, Pietà.

Last year was a particularly hectic one for the artist as he exhibited in various venues around the world, including Los Angeles and New York in the US, Palermo and Savona in Italy and Dubrovnik in Croatia, among many others.

This year he is set to exhibit in Dubai, China and Norway, among other countries.

His current exhibition, aptly titled 65 Years of Art, explores the creativity of the veteran artist who has investigated various themes over the years.

The exhibition runs until tomorrow.