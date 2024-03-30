The Malta Maritime Museum has beefed up security and launched an internal probe following the theft of two gold medals which sustained irreversible damage until they were recovered.

The measures came after Justin Mallia, 25, from Cospicua allegedly posed as an official from the education department, visiting the museum to deliver documents, when he allegedly stole the gold medals to settle debts.

He was arrested before he had time to sell the items worth €400,000 but the medals were placed inside a pouch and were subsequently damaged.

A spokesperson for the culture ministry told Times of Malta that, in parallel with the magisterial inquiry requested by the police, Heritage Malta had appointed an internal board to investigate everything that happened on the day in question.

She said that, until the board presents its report with its recommendations on how security can be improved, the culture agency took “all the necessary measures to further strengthen the museum’s security system”.

She added that it was thanks to the museum’s current system that the alleged perpetrator was apprehended by the police.

This was confirmed in court during the last sitting when police inspector Paul Camilleri explained how Mallia, who is known to the police, was identified on CCTV footage provided by the museum.

Mallia is denying aggravated theft, being in possession of the two illegally acquired medals belonging to the government of Malta and defrauding the Maritime Museum.

The EU, with just over a fifth of its population, some 113,000 people, born outside Europe.

Malta’s immigration figures have grown rapidly over the past decade, more than quadrupling, from just over 8,000 immigrants moving to Malta in 2012 to almost 35,000 a decade later.

The data unwittingly reflects the tendency of smaller European markets to rely heavily on migrants as a resource.

Aside from Malta, the three EU countries with the highest rate of immigrants include fellow Mediterranean island Cyprus, Luxembourg and Estonia. These four countries also happen to be the EU countries with the lowest population.

Meanwhile, the sparsely populated Iceland and Lichtenstein, both of which lie outside the EU, also have among the highest rate of immigrants in Europe.

Data tabled in parliament earlier this year showed how foreign workers, particularly from non-EU countries such as India and Colombia, have become key players in many of Malta’s industries. The figures showed how Maltese workers are moving away from construction, manufacturing and retail jobs in favour of white-collar professions or office jobs, with foreign workers stepping in to fill in the gaps.