The Malta Equidrome chief executive has hit back at criticism about the current state of the Marsa Horse Racing Track, saying site works have already started and the regeneration of the venue will start once full development permits are issued.

Matthew Brincat was reacting to a Times of Malta report where several horse owners expressed their frustration over the dilapidating state of the track that has been hosting racing since 1869.

Several owners highlighted their concern about facing the prospect of racing their horses in dangerous conditions, putting the well-being of their trotters at serious risk.

The racetrack, which will be hosting races in less than a month, is covered with gravel instead of sand while key facilities such as the paddock area cannot be used as they are full of rubble.

The track also lacks essential infrastructure, horse owners say, pointing out to unfulfilled regeneration promises by the government and Malta Racing Club that date back to 2019.

Brincat said works at the Marsa Racetrack have been held up because the applications submitted by Malta Racing Track Limited had not yet been fully sanctioned by the Planning Authority.

Even though the company applied for four planning applications, full development permits were not issued and therefore works could not start in full, he said. But given the recent progress concerning Planning Authority permits, the site enabling works had started.

“Despite the sheer volume of waste that will be generated during construction, MRTL carried out additional studies on the type of backfill deposited there in the last 30 years and is committed to crush such materials and re-use it all within the same site boundaries.

“No waste generated from construction is envisaged to be carted off site and therefore this will not impinge on the already saturated traffic in the adjacent roads.”

The horse racing owners complained that sand was brought in to cover the racetrack a few weeks ago but “they brought the wrong kind of sand as it’s full of gravel”, putting at risk the well-being of trotters. But Brincat said the mix and quality of sand was selected by experts and laid by professionals and the surface is to the satisfaction of the associations.

“It is understandable that some more days were required to render the surface appropriate… Premature comments will only lead to confusion and will certainly do more harm than good. One has to wait until all works are completed rather than complain midway.”

Horse racing owners said they are unable to use the old racecourse situated behind the Marsa Racing Track as tons of rubble have been dumped along the course, leaving no space for drivers to run their horses.

But Brincat said it was emergency works carried out by Enemalta on the venue that made the old racecourse unavailable until the end of the year.

“This rendered the secondary track unusable for a number of months and therefore all horse training had to be shifted to the main racecourse only.”