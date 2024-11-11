A controversial project to widen the road from Victoria to Marsalforn is to begin soon after a compromise was reached with environmental NGOs, according to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

The project had been criticised by environmental activists, who warned it would lead to the uprooting of more than 200 trees and destroy agricultural land and natural habitats.

But speaking in parliament on Monday, Camilleri said the road reconstruction would begin "on the 15th". A ministry statement later said the works will begin in the next few months, after works on Triq Gorg Pisani and Patri Ġaċintu Camenzuli have been completed.

Camilleri said the ministry intends to reduce land take up by relocating the planned cycling lanes to secondary roads rather than widening the main road.

He did not explain how this would affect the number of trees due to be removed.

The ministry previously said the project aims to eliminate hazardous bends, improve road safety, and introduce dedicated walkways and a cycling lane.

Environmental and cycling organisations, including Din l-Art Ħelwa, Rota, and the Gozo Cycling Club, had voiced strong opposition, especially over the project’s impact on greenery.

Camilleri said that while his ministry has secured all necessary permits to proceed with the initial design, they have now found a compromise with NGOs to minimise the ecological footprint.

The minister thanked the NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa specifically and said they managed to find "a solution" together.

The initial plan, which gained such strong opposition, called for the uprooting of around 200 mature trees along the route, exceeding the original estimate of 177 trees. Only 98 of these are earmarked for transplantation.

The revised proposal will consume 10,692 square metres of agricultural and other land—a 12% reduction from the initial 12,170 square metres.

In March, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex organised protested the planned tree removals after the Environment and Resources Authority approved the ministry’s initial proposal.