Birkirkara and Marsaxlokk shared a goalless stalemate on Saturday as both sides remain join-fourth in the BOV Premier League standings.

Both sides were eyeing to consolidate their place in the table rather than aspiring to inch closer to third-placed Sliema. Although victory was key, it did not figure in either team’s vocabulary at the end of a match which produced no goals. The score was fair as both teams cancelled each other out in an abrasive contest that offered little in the way of scoring opportunities.

Birkirkara might argue that they were more adventurous, but Marsaxlokk deserve credit for holding firm.

