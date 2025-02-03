Several Marsaxlokk parishioners on Monday told court they voluntarily donated money to former parish priest Fr Luke Seguna who always updated them about the works carried out with their donations.

One parishioner - Nazzareno Bugeja - said he donated money regularly for specific projects carried out by the parish church.

He gave the money to parish priest Seguna voluntarily and, over the years, he saw lots of works being done that included the restoration of paintings, chandeliers, humidity treatment, works on a balcony and the old sacristy amongst other things.

He said that every Sunday, Seguna gave parishioners an update on how donations had been used.

Bugeja was among a string of parishioners who on Monday took the stand before Magistrate Rachel Montebello, in the compilation of evidence against Seguna who was arraigned in 2022 over having allegedly misappropriated some €500,000 from 150 parishioners over 10 years.

The priest came under investigation after various bank transactions he made were flagged as suspicious.

He is denying the charges.

Among others, Maria Barbara said she donated money and, whenever the parish was collecting for something specific, it eventually materialised.

Norbert Zahra also said he donated money and that “things he [Seguna] said would be done, would be done”.

Yvette Zahra donated money as a token of her appreciation for the work of the parish and not for specific projects, she said.

Mary Rose Cutajar said she donated money to the church regularly and was given a receipt by the secretary. She donated money for repair works on the church and saw that works were carried out.

"Works were ongoing,” she said.

AG lawyers Andrea Zammit and Ramon Bonett Sladden prosecuted.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera were defence counsel.