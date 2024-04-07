Marsovin has launched the latest addition to its collection ‒ the new magnum bottles of wine. The bottles are designed to cater to wine enthusiasts, those who love to entertain or dine in larger numbers.

In addition to Primus, Grand Maître, Cassar De Malte, 100th Anniversary and the 101 Brut Rosé wine that are all bottled in magnum bottles, Marsovin has introduced magnum bottles to the range of 1919 wines as well as Antonin.

Magnum bottles of wine are synonymous with superior ageing potential and quality that set them apart from traditional-sized bottles. The double volume of magnum bottles requires more time to mature, resulting in a complex and refined taste that harmonises and evolves over time.

Magnum bottles also make a statement at any gathering and serve as the perfect gift. The larger volume provides enhanced insulation, making them less vulnerable to temperature fluctuations. Additionally, the extended ageing period ensures that the wine quality remains uncompromised.

Marsovin is releasing five new magnum bottles in April, expanding its collection to a total of 10 bottles. A limited number have been produced and will be sold through Marsovin Cellars, boutique wine shops and select restaurants.