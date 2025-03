Martin Ambinette, 65, is still missing, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police first issued a missing person alert on Monday, saying Ambinette was last seen in Fgura wearing black trousers, a T-shirt, and a cap with the Milan crest.

Anyone with information about Ambinette can contact the police, even confidentially, on 2122 4001/119 or at the nearest police station.