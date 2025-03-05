The results are in after Germany’s elections, but beyond the ballot, what’s at stake for the rest of Europe? In this ARTE Europe Weekly, we focus on the continent’s economic powerhouse, asking how Germany’s next moves could reshape everything from trade to energy.

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).