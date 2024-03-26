France captain Kylian Mbappe said his team’s friendly loss to Germany at the weekend should serve as a warning going into Euro 2024, for which Les Bleus are one of the leading contenders.

“We need to be aware that if we play like that in the big matches that lie ahead of us, we are setting ourselves up for major disappointment,” Mbappe said on Monday, following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against the European Championship hosts in Lyon.

Germany took the lead through a Florian Wirtz strike after just eight seconds, with Kai Havertz scoring their second goal shortly after half-time.

It was just France’s second defeat since they lost the 2022 World Cup final on penalties to Argentina in Qatar – the other was a 2-1 reverse in a friendly away to Germany last September.

