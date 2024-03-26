A photo of the Ricasoli breakwater in a storm has placed 11th in the international photo contest Wiki Loves Monuments 2023.

Uploaded to Wikimedia Commons by Angela Bonavia (Bonavia92) for the local Wiki Loves Monuments 2023 Malta contest last September, the image shows the breakwater at the entrance of Grand Harbour during an end-of-summer storm.

Wiki Loves Monuments is the world's largest photo contest and has taken place annually in September, since 2010. In the most recent edition, 218,726 were uploaded by 4,702 participants from 46 countries, including Malta. 37 participants from Malta uploaded 440 photos.

Wikimedia Community Malta introduced the photo contest locally in 2016. The photos are intended primarily to illustrate articles on Wikipedia. However, they are freely available under Creative Commons licence for use elsewhere, along with appropriate attribution.

The Wikimedia Community Malta is currently engaged in another international photo contest, celebrating intangible cultural heritage. Wiki Loves Folklore is open for participation until midnight on Easter Sunday. Visit the competition's Malta website for details.