88 per cent of all calls to Melita’s customer care are answered withing two minutes. No other telecoms operator in Malta answers as many calls within this time period. That is the finding of the latest ‘End-User Affairs: Half Yearly Report’ published by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA).

Graziella Costa, Head of Customer Experience at Melita Limited, said: “The MCA’s end user reports are vital for the telecoms industry in Malta, providing an independent overview of how operators are dealing with customers and handling complaints. The fact that these reports come out every six months also means that we can all benchmark and track performance. The results of the most recent report, covering the first half of 2024, have been very encouraging because they prove that we are not just answering calls, but also resolving most issues, quickly.”

The latest data released by the MCA shows that the number of calls answered by Melita within five minutes stands at 96 per cent. The report also revealed that Melita’s mobile service was the least complained about to the MCA during the first six months of 2024 with just two complaints being lodged. The full report can be viewed online.