MCAST lecturers have expressed concern that their working conditions are still governed by a collective agreement which expired nearly three years ago.

On the eve of a new academic year, they voiced frustration over protracted negotiations between the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) and the government, with no resolution in sight.

“The delays have created a lot of uncertainty and frustration, especially when we are much aware that our working conditions and salaries are not comparable to those of our colleagues in other same-level institutions,” one lecturer said.

Another lecturer said she feels “demotivated” because salaries do not reflect the responsibilities.

However, MUT president Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta that after a summer of meetings, “a new stage has been reached”, and this has been communicated to union members.

A spokesperson for the education ministry added that negotiations are ongoing, with both parties striving to secure the best possible conditions for MCAST educators.

Times of Malta understands that the government has requested MUT to provide a consolidated position on conditions of work and financials, with a deadline set for Friday, September 20.

In response, MUT informed MCAST lecturers that its officials, in collaboration with delegates, will be working to submit the requested details on time.

The union also confirmed it will not suspend the remaining directives, as requested by MCAST, pending further developments.

Prior to this communication, MCAST lecturers had voiced concerns about the lack of transparency and feedback from the union representing them.

“We don’t even know what’s being asked for on our behalf in these negotiations. As lecturers, we’ve been left completely out of the loop.”

A senior lecturer, who also wished to remain anonymous, said the only information received is that the MUT aims to secure the same working conditions outlined in the junior college agreement.

“This raises concerns. Are we being asked to accept terms based on an outdated agreement?”

“Where is the equal pay policy?”, another asked, pointing out the fact that their salaries are far less than those of university and junior college lecturers, even though they teach at diploma and undergraduate levels.

“This is discriminatory and demoralising. I love my job and my students, but I want equal treatment.”

Another insisted that the situation has become even more pressing given inflationary pressures and the economic challenges that have arisen post-pandemic.

The last collective agreement was signed in 2018 and expired in December 2021.

“The government is always dragging its feet, and I don’t think it’s because of shortage of money as there seems to be a lot for university and junior college lecturers,” one lecturer said.

Last November, the MUT issued directives for MCAST lecturers but lifted them in January, claiming to have found a way forward.

It again issued directives in May but felt secure enough to partially lift the directives in June, again claiming a solution was near.

One lecturer complained that the disruption caused by the directives has created a backlog of work which now needs to be addressed along with preparatory work for the new academic year.

If finalised, this would be the second major collective agreement secured by the MUT in recent months.

In July, MUT and the education ministry signed a collective agreement for all primary, secondary and post-secondary school teachers, which also covers LSEs and KGEs.

The developments come as MCAST appointed a new principal, Stephen Vella.