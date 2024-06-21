MCAST principal Joachim James Calleja has confirmed his contract was not renewed by the Education Ministry, amid reports he was sacked on Friday.

This comes as the post-secondary institution continues to be overshadowed by ongoing industrial action, with the college remaining locked in a dispute with the Malta Union of Teachers over a long-lapsed collective agreement.

Calleja told Times of Malta that some three weeks ago, the ministry informed him in writing that his contract, which was up for renewal, was not going to be renewed.

He said that since he turned 65, it was practice for his contract to be renewed on a yearly basis. Calleja is now 67 years old.

But Calleja insisted he was not made aware of any decision by the ministry to fire him and that he was set to complete his contract until the end of the academic year in August.

"Now all of a sudden they publish this, that I am fired because of the disputes. I have evidence of emails from students trying to help them. I have no problem with this, but I am not stifling the issue," Calleja said.

"I knew nothing about the decision, I was not informed about it," he continued.

"I received a call informing me about the media report, otherwise I knew nothing about it. I have nothing to do with the ongoing discussions. While I attend the discussions, this is between the union and the government."

Calleja said he has been in discussion on ways to mitigate the hardships students have been experiencing due to the ongoing dispute.

Malta Today said on Friday that sources close to the institute said the ministry informed the MCAST board that Calleja's services "were no longer required".

According to the report, a public call will be issued to find a replacement.

An MCAST representative echoed Calleja's comments, saying they found out about the decision to remove him from media reports.

Questions sent to the Education Ministry were not answered at the time of writing.

Calleja was appointed principal and CEO of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology in June 2018. His position was reconfirmed back in 2021. He also served as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Employment from 2011 to 2013.

The news of Calleja stepping down from this role comes as the institution is experiencing ongoing union directives.

Last month, the Malta Union of Teachers ordered staff at MCAST not to disclose exam and assessment results to students after talks over the new collective agreement failed.

MCAST students have raised their concerns about how the situation has impacted them negatively, as exams have been cancelled and their marks remain in limbo.

On Thursday, students set up an online petition asking Prime Minister Robert Abela to intervene and help them get their marks and reschedule their exams.