MeDirect customers who use their Mastercard debit cards this month and in December can benefit from €20 cashback each month.

To benefit from the Mastercard Pay & Get Rewards Programme, customers need to make a total of at least five online transactions within a calendar month worth a total of €100 or more, or the equivalent if transactions are made in other currencies. Cashbacks will be given for each month in which all eligible physical and virtual cards meet the conditions of the promotion.

The MeDirect Mastercard debit card, which is available for free, can be ordered and managed online through MeDirect’s online banking platform and mobile app. One can apply for both physical and virtual cards, which can be used for in store and online purchases and to make cash withdrawals. The card can be used globally, wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Additionally, the MeDirect Mastercard debit card offers the facility for customers to seamlessly use current accounts in different currencies such as euro, US dollars or British sterling. This means customers can purchase items in those currencies without having to pay foreign exchange charges at the point of purchase.

MeDirect customers also enjoy additional benefits such as free bank account transfers executed on the same day within the SEPA area and no commitment or management fees on their accounts.

More information, including the full terms and conditions, is available at https://promo.medirect. com.mt/mastercard-cashback-2024/.