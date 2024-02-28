The Mediterrane Film Festival cost the taxpayer €3.8 million, according to a report tabled by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

The report, which analysed the economic impact of the five-day festival that was held last year, was hastily tabled in parliament just minutes before a debate on the findings of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry report.

Times of Malta reported last July how the Malta Film Commission paid “exorbitant” fees to fly dozens of renowned actors and film crew to Malta for the first edition of the extravagant film festival. The visitors were on business class seats, accommodated in lavish five-star resorts, and in some cases paid for visitors’ “plus one”.

Several guests were offered a chauffeur service to drive them around the island and were treated to all-expenses-paid lunches, dinners and parties.

Earlier this month, a freedom of information request by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation revealed how the British comedian and author David Walliams was paid a whopping €120,000 to host the Malta Film Awards in January 2022.

Walliams was also at the Mediterrane Film Festival and hosted some events. The amount he was paid was not disclosed in the report tabled in parliament.

The report explained how the festival attracted 374 international visitors and 929 local delegates. It was estimated that the total number of bed nights by international visitors was around 1,799, generating an additional income to the economy, amounting to €285,451.

According to the report, compiled by RSM Malta, a partnership of Certified Public Accountants, extrapolated the data and somehow concluded that the total direct and indirect economic impact of the film festival was €7 million.

The report also concluded that the festival generated an estimated €10.23 million in potential business opportunities for the Maltese economy.

The Mediterrane Film Festival created or enhanced a total employment impact of 53 jobs, with a total value-added impact of €2.5 million.

In evaluating the media and digital impact of the Mediterrane Film Festival on Malta, the consultants said it played “a pivotal role in amplifying the island’s visibility and appeal on the global stage.

It said a Pagefield report published in November 2023 found that the film festival’s media and social media coverage saw 1,150 pieces of media coverage, accounting for a potential reach of 1.8 billion.

Bartolo last week announced that another Mediterrane Film Festival will take place later this year and more details will be released in due course.

On Friday, the Mediterrane Film Festival Facebook page was updated with a new cover image and details, announcing that this year's festival will take place between June 22 and 30.