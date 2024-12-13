Christmas has come early for Eurovision fans, as the 24 semi-finalists of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2025 have been revealed.

The public and eager fans will have the chance to watch the performers battle it out during the semi-finals on the 4 and 6 February, with the grand final taking place on 8 February at the MFCC, in Ta’Qali.

A jury and the public will select the winner, who will represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland in May.

The 24 semi-finalists were revealed by Magic Malta’s hosts Daniel and Ylenia.

This year’s line-up includes a mix of established artists, Eurovision veterans and fresh new talent.

Who are the semi-finalists?

Making an appearance for the first time in the competition, Alexandra Alden, singer and former X-Factor Malta judge, will compete with her song Magnolia.

Kurt Calleja, who previously represented Malta in 2012, returns with his track AZIZ/A, while one of Malta’s most popular artists, Fabrizio Faniello will once again return to the contest.

In 2001, Faniello finished in ninth place when he represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the classic, Another Summer Night. He also represented Malta again in 2006 and was a semi-finalist in the local competition back in 2023.

This time, he will join forces with singers Jessika Muscat, who represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2018, and Victorio for their collaboration Festa (No Time for Siesta).

Some familiar faces from this year’s semi-finalists include Haley Azzopardi and Miriana Conte, who are once again competing to represent Malta at Europe’s largest singing competition. Azzopardi will compete with her song Whistleblower and Conte with Kant.

For Nathan Psaila, this will be the third time he will be performing at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest. He will be performing Concrete.

Folk-genre group Kantera, who placed second in the festival Mużika Mużika, will bring their unique energy to the contest with tongue-twister of a titled track LalaRataTakeke LalaRataKabum.

Additionally, Justine Shorfid, who placed second in X Factor Malta, will perform her empowering track Still I Rise.

Former Malta Eurovision Song Contest semi-finalist and X-Factor participant, Mark Anthony Bartolo will once again try his luck with Hideaway.

Kelsey Bellante, who formed part of last year’s girl group Erba’, will be performing solo this time, with her song 365.

Familiar singers include Miguel Bonello, who will perform Breaking the Cycle and Stefan Galea with Lablab (Talk Talk)

Singer and songwriter Raquella Dalli will perform Silenced, while Victoria Sciberras, former X Factor Malta participant, will enter with Juno.

Out of the 24 semi-finalists, six are new to the show, including Kristy Spiteri, who will perform her song Heaven Sent and Matthew Cilia who will sing Control.

Dre’ Curmi will perform Te Amo and Martina Borg will hope to gain the audience's attention with Yo Listen.

Student and singer Krista Šujak will sing Unheard, while Kurt Anthony Cassar will perform his Maltese track Miegħek Biss.

This year will also see two Maltese bands perform; The Alchemists with their track Rubble & Stone and Adria Twins with Qalb ma' Qalb.

The last time a local band The Busker represented Malta was in 2023 when they failed to make it through the contest's first semi-final.

Last year Malta was represented by Sarah Bonnici, who also crashed out at the semi final stage.