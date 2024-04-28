The Central Bank’s social club has partnered with Jacob’s Pay It Forward Coffee Van for a community coffee extravaganza.

Jacob’s Pay It Forward Coffee Van is on a mission to spread kindness and make a tangible impact in our community. The proceeds from the van sales go towards funding Jacob’s Coffee Run initiative, a project that provides free sandwiches and coffee to families in the Intensive Care Unit waiting area at Mater Dei Hospital.

On April 24, Jacob visited the bank’s premises, shared his experiences and discussed his initiatives, with the goal of inspiring and educating others about the power of community and giving back.

By purchasing a cup of coffee, staff members contributed to this noble cause. Later in the day, Jacob led a short meet and greet session, which was also attended by governor Edward Scicluna and various staff members.

A sum of €300 was collected on the day, all of which will be used to further the mission of Jacob’s Coffee Run initiative.