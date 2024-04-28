Spoilers ahead: key plot points from 3 Body Problem are discussed here.

The hit Netflix series 3 Body Problem derives its name from a real scientific phenomenon in physics: the chaotic orbits in a three-body system, where predicting future movements becomes complex. This forms the show’s premise, exploring a system where three stars’ unpredictable paths cause alternating “stable” and “chaotic” periods, devastating the alien San-Ti’s planet.

However, according to cosmologist Jacques Delabrouille, while such a system is intriguing, most triple-star systems, like Alpha Centauri, are stable. A truly chaotic system would likely eject any planets quickly into space or pull them into a star.

The show also stretches scientific facts with concepts like quantum entanglement and sophons – proton-sized supercomputers.

Although quantum entanglement is a recognised phenomenon, it cannot transmit information as depicted in the series. Similarly, sophons, as described, defy current understanding of physics by functioning in unfolded extra dimensions, which in reality are minuscule.

Furthermore, sophons would disintegrate upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, contradicting their portrayed durability and function. While these concepts add dramatic flair, they step far from scientific plausibility.

Despite its scientific exaggerations, Delabrouille appreciates the show’s creativity. It serves as a springboard for audiences to question the boundaries of science and fiction, making it a thought-provoking blend of fact and fantasy.