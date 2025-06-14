The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association has congratulated Luke Dalli on his appointment to the helm of Arts Council Malta while criticising the process used to appoint him.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the sectoral lobby group said it looked forward to working with Dalli in a spirit of open dialogue and constructive cooperation and thanked his predecessor, Albert Marshall, for his work at the government agency.

The MEIA however noted that Dalli had been selected through a closed, political process rather than an independent one.

“Our concern is not with the person appointed but with the process itself, which undermines hope for anyone within the cultural sector to reach such positions. This process diminishes trust and sense of opportunity for those who have dedicated their full time careers to cultural management and development,” the MEIA said.

“We reaffirm our longstanding position that key cultural leadership roles should be filled through transparent and independent processes. This is essential to ensure credibility, good governance, and public confidence in our cultural institutions.”

Dalli, 36, is a lawyer and son of former Labour minister Helena Dalli and artist Patrick Dalli. He served as legal counsel to Arts Council Malta for the past decade before being made the entity’s Chief Operating Officer late last year.

On Friday, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced he would replace Marshall as executive chairman. Marshall will continue to serve as a consultant to Arts Council Malta.