Melita Limited continues to set the highest operational standards with its commitment towards greener and safer work practices, key to its latest successful ISO certification audit. Melita remains the only telecommunications operator in Malta to hold three ISO certificates – in information security, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

The latest audit saw Melita teams from across the organisation engage with the external auditor who identified various improvements undertaken since the previous assessment which go beyond the prerequisites of the ISO standards. These included the implementation of an innovative process for reporting health and safety near misses and hazards, ensuring an easier and convenient reporting process to ensure potential issues are promptly addressed and mitigated.

The company's commitment to sustainability was further demonstrated by the refurbishment of air conditioning systems and the increased adoption of electric vehicles, which have contributed to a noticeable reduction in carbon emissions.

Stephanie Mifsud, senior legal and compliance manager, said: “ISO certifications are not just a one-off thing. They require ongoing monitoring and commitment from everyone across the organisation. Everyone at Melita is pleased with the fact that we have passed these latest audits with flying colours, with no non-conformities found. Of course, there is always more to do but we are wholly committed to maintaining all our ISO certifications, which act as a quality guarantee for the way our business operates.”