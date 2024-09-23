Melita Limited has expanded its physical retail network with the opening of a new outlet in Żabbar.

The company is also growing its network of exclusive resellers, recently welcoming Gadget Savers in Ħamrun, Mobile Xpress in Qormi, and soon, a new location in Mosta, set to open by early November. With these additions, Melita customers will have access to a total of 13 shops across Malta and Gozo.

Kevin Borg, chief commercial officer at Melita Limited, said: “Growing our network of outlets and resellers is a key part of our strategy to deliver the best possible service to customers in ways that make sense for them. While digital channels continue to expand and phone-based customer support remains important, we recognise that, at times, customers need to speak to someone face-to-face, so we’re doing everything we can to make that as easy as possible, no matter where you live.”

Melita’s retail outlets offer a full range of services and customer support. Clients wishing to purchase new services or pay their bills are welcome to also visit any of the exclusive resellers. In addition to the physical network, customers can also contact Melita through the chat function on the company website melita.com or by messaging via social media.

A full list of Melita’s retail network is available at www.melita.com/find-a-shop/.