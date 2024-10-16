Melita Limited’s €50 million project to deliver the next generation of internet speed coupled with unprecedented reliability has reached another milestone with the launch of 2,500 Mbps home internet speeds. These speeds, the fastest home internet speeds in Malta, are being rolled out nationwide and are currently available to over 40 per cent of Maltese homes. As part of the Flexi Bundle these internet speeds can be combined with TV, mobile and fixed ‘phone services.

James Spina, Chief Technology Officer at Melita Limited, said, “Melita’s ‘Road to 10 Gigabits’ project launched last year is already shaping Malta’s digital future. Building on our excellent connectivity which offers 1,000 Mbps speeds nationwide, we are creating the infrastructure our society will need in the future, especially as the use of technologies such as cloud applications, virtual reality and artificial intelligence become widespread.”

The eventual availability of 10 Gbps – or 10,000 Mbps – internet speeds across Malta will unlock the potential for new capabilities and internet experiences across a myriad of industries. Through this investment programme Malta will remain among the top EU countries in terms of nationwide internet connectivity.