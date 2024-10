A motorist was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a collision between his van and a truck on Ħal Far Road, Żurrieq.

The accident involved a Mercedes Benz Actros truck driven by a 47-year-old man from Tarxien and a Peugeot Partner van driven by a 46-year-old man from Valletta.

Both were assisted by an ambulance team, with the latter being hospitalised. The police are investigating.