Goldman Sachs Alternatives’ infrastructure business has signed an agreement to acquire Melita Limited from EQT Infrastructure IV fund, Melita has announced.

It said the acquisition underscores a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence and sustainability.

The transaction is subject to conditions including regulatory approvals.

Harald Roesch, CEO of Melita, said EQT's support over the past five years had been transformational, enabling the company to make substantial progress across all aspects of its business.

Robert Clark, Managing Director in Infrastructure at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said they were excited to partner with Harald and the Melita team, which have established themselves as a market leader with a high-quality network and large customer base.