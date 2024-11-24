Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici together with Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef announced Christmas in the Capital, a programme of festive events taking place in Valletta from the 25th of November and till the 31st of December 2024. The Valletta Cultural Agency will host this programme, featuring all events, including the Christmas lights and the end-of-year concert, with a total investment of half a million euros.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef stated that this year’s Christmas programme will feature a blend of joyful activities alongside events that promote peace and serenity. One such feature is the traditional Baby Jesus procession, a cherished and meaningful tradition for us Maltese people. Mr Micallef further stated that, “This Christmas we are welcoming families back to our Capital City with around 25 events and activities planned over a month”. He invited the audience to enjoy the programme’s events including Christmas lights and decorations in Valletta, buskers, street entertainers, musical choirs and concerts by well known bands and singers including Chiara, Jason Xuereb, Janvil, Riona, Rachel Fabri, Veronique Vella, Franklin, Sean Borg, Centrestage Choir, Cappella Musicale Caeciliana and others. Jason Micallef announced that the National New Year’s Eve Celebrations, the largest local event of its kind, will once again take place in the heart of the capital at St George’s Square. The entrance will once again be free of charge.

On the 24th of November, the Christmas tree in Freedom Square and the Christmas lights in Valletta’s main streets will be switched on while a traditional Christmas crib will be inaugurated near the entrance to St John’s Co-Cathedral. Throughout the Christmas period, Christmas music will also be playing in Republic Street.

Other highlights found in this year’s Christmas programme include a children’s workshop at the Valletta Design Cluster, and dance performance featuring approximately 50 dancers from Dancel Dance Studio, along with special participation by Ludwig Galea, will take place in front of Parliament.

Visit the Valletta Cultural Agency website vca.gov.mt and Facebook page for more information.