Mellieħa mayor Gabriel Micallef has expressed surprise at the Malta Tourism Authority’s (MTA) application to increase the area for tables and chairs in the town’s parish square.

The application, which covers the space in front of the Mellieħa parish church, was submitted without prior consultation with the local council, raising concerns about the process.

RELATED STORIES PN MP urges MTA to withdraw application for more tables and chairs in Mellieħa

An MTA spokesperson clarified that the application is part of the Mellieħa parish square master plan, launched earlier this year.

“This type of application sets limits for any future proposals for tables and chairs,” the spokesperson said.

“It ensures that future operators cannot exceed the parameters established in the plan. If approved, the application will also nullify existing permits in the area.”

The process, which began in February, aims to regulate the use of public spaces in Mellieħa’s square, balancing both commercial and community interests.

However, Micallef noted that the first meeting between the council and the MTA only occurred in late August – months after the process had begun.

“I was abroad when this issue surfaced, and I was sent several photos of the permit,” Micallef said.

Mayor 'caught by surprise'

“I was caught by surprise as I don’t recall any consultation about this.”

Micallef’s primary concern is the lack of public consultation.

RELATED STORIES Mellieħa square to be paved in €1.8m revamp

In a social media post following the August meeting, which included the tourism minister, MTA officials and architects, Micallef stated that while the plan had been explained, the council’s request for formal public consultation was turned down.

The MTA responded that stakeholders had been kept informed but never directly confirmed that a consultation had taken place.

“This was one of the final administrative actions required to establish the parameters for parking areas and to limit lines for current and future proposals for tables and chairs,” said the spokesperson.

“The elements of the plan do not necessarily reflect the MTA’s original ideas, as they had to be adjusted to reflect local realities and practicalities. Furthermore, the application carries out the widest possible consultation exercise, where anyone, not just Mellieħa residents, can submit comments,” continued the spokesperson.

Mellieħa’s mayor remains concerned about the potential impact on the community.

'We can't move forward without consulting the people'

Micallef referred to Victoria, where unchecked commercial expansion has negatively affected public spaces despite the city having its own master plan.

“We need to make sure we proceed in a balanced manner; we don’t want to face the same issues as Gozo,” Micallef said.

To address the matter, Micallef said the council would undertake its own research to represent residents’ concerns.

“We can’t move forward without consulting the people,” he said. “At the end of the day, they are the ones who elected us.”

The issue of tables and chairs has been contentious in the locality. In April, residents and activists staged a protest at Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa, in Mellieħa by occupying restaurant tables and chairs, claiming that an establishment was illegally using public space without a permit.

They said they wanted to send a strong message against the occupation of public spaces by tables and chairs, which they said were choking streets, pavements and squares, and accused “useless authorities” of facilitating rampant abuse.

They argued that public spaces belong to the community, insisting it was within their rights to reclaim them.