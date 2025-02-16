More and more individuals are seeking support for mental health issues. Despite increased awareness, many are unsure about which mental health professional to consult. This article explores differences between mental health professionals and finding the right professional for you.

Psychologists

Psychologists study behaviour, emotions and mental processes and specialise in a particular field − clinical, counselling, educational, forensic, organisational, neuro, health, sports and others.

They use therapeutic approaches to help individuals manage mental health challenges.

Most psychologists are trained in more than one therapeutic modality and choose the type of therapy that will work best for the individual.

Psychologists are also responsible for psychometric testing. These are tests that can either be used to diagnose mental health issues or to measure aspects of a person’s personality or well-being.

The pathway to becoming a psychologist takes a minimum of eight years. In order to become a psychologist in Malta, the first step is a bachelor degree with honours in psychology or its equivalent. This degree qualifies one as a psychology assistant.

The next step is a master in a specific psychological field. In order to do that, one must have had one or two years’ experience as a psychology assistant in that field. This degree qualifies one as a psychology practitioner, who is then required to work as a psychologist under supervision for two years full- time − or the equivalent of hours part-time − to become a warranted psychologist.

It is worth noting that supervision is not just a requirement for qualification but an ongoing professional obligation. Psychologists who see clients are expected to engage in regular supervision to ensure they maintain ethical standards and provide the best care possible. This is distinct from continuing professional development (CPD) and emphasises accountability within the profession.

Psychiatrists

Psychiatrists are medical doctors who diagnose, treat and prevent mental health disorders. They often work with individuals who have more severe or complex mental health conditions.

A psychiatrist’s training includes medical school followed by specialised residency in psychiatry, giving them a unique understanding of how mental health conditions intersect with physical health.

For individuals with specific mental disorders, medication may play a crucial role in managing symptoms.

Many psychiatrists collaborate with other mental health professionals, as well as with social workers, occupational therapists and nurses to provide comprehensive care.

Some psychiatrists may specialise in specific populations, such as children and the elderly.

Counsellors

Counsellors support people with emotional, social or psychological challenges. They place the person at the centre of their therapeutic relationship, creating a safe, non-judgmental space where clients can explore their thoughts and emotions.

Counsellors listen, support, create safe spaces and build therapeutic relationships so clients can empower themselves to work through difficult periods in their lives. Counsellors play a critical role in helping individuals manage everyday stressors and improve their well-being.

To become a counsellor, one would first require a bachelor’s degree in one of the human and/or social sciences or an area of study deemed relevant to it. They are then required to do a master in counselling, after which the trainee counsellor applies for a temporary warrant awarded should their qualifications meet the requirements. After that, the counsellor has to complete 1,000 hours of supervised practice in order to apply for the permanent warrant.

Psychotherapists

Psychotherapists use therapeutic approaches aimed at treating emotional difficulties, interpersonal issues and mental health conditions.

Unlike counsellors, who tend to focus on more immediate challenges, psychotherapists delve deeper into clients’ experiences, helping them understand the root causes of their emotional struggles.

Psychotherapists often specialise in in-depth therapeutic work. They are normally trained in a specific type of approach such as Gestalt psychotherapy, Jungian therapy, etc.

In order to become a psychotherapist, one would first need a bachelor degree in one of the human/social sciences, and then follow a master’s in the specialised psychotherapeutic stream.

Psychotherapists get their warrant upon completion of their master’s.

Beware of self-appointed experts in various fields

Family therapists

Family therapists help individuals, couples and families improve their relationships and navigate family dynamics. They focus on the patterns of interaction within families and work to identify and resolve issues such as communication breakdowns, marital problems or family conflicts.

Family therapy can be particularly beneficial when multiple members of a family are affected by an issue, such as child behavioural problems, marital crises or family traumas. Family therapy looks at how problems are maintained within the family structure, rather than focusing solely on the individual.

In order to become a family therapist, one would first need a bachelor degree in one of the human/social sciences and then follow a master’s in family therapy.

Family therapists are psychotherapists too and fall under the same law. Family therapists get their warrant in systematic family psychotherapy upon completion of their master’s.

Choosing the right mental health professional

It is worthy of note that some professionals could be a combination of two or more of the above professions and other helping professions, such as a psychologist who is also a psychotherapist, or a social worker who is also a family therapist and so on.

Any of the above professionals could refer you to one of the other professionals should they see the need for interventions that they cannot provide themselves, such as referring you to a psychiatrist for medical treatment, a psychologist for psychometric testing or a family therapist for issues related to family dynamics.

Research shows that the therapeutic relationship is pivotal to effective therapy. A strong alliance between client and professional fosters trust, openness and a sense of safety, essential for meaningful change. Choosing a professional is a personal decision that can significantly impact the success of your treatment.

All mental health professionals should engage in continuous professional development to stay updated with latest practices. They are regulated by their respective professional bodies.

When seeking a mental health professional, consider their qualifications, experience, therapeutic approaches and specialisation.

Please ensure they are operating under the auspices of a warranting body. Ask to see their warrant or, if they are still working towards it, the warrant of their supervisor.

In addition to CPD, warranted professionals who engage in direct client care have a professional obligation to receive regular supervision. This ongoing supervision ensures ethical integrity, enhances clinical skills and provides a reflective space to address challenges in practice.

Also, please beware of self-appointed experts in various fields who would not have undergone the rigorous training and scrutiny that the above professionals must undergo before they are entrusted with people’s mental health.

This article is provided by Gail Debono, president Malta Chamber of Psychologists; Josef Mizzi, president, Malta Association for the Counselling Profession; the Psychiatry Association; the Maltese Association of Psychiatric Trainees; Fr Eric Cachia, SDB secretary Malta Association of Psychotherapists; and Gianella Caligari, president, Malta Association of Family Therapy and Systemic Practice.