For centuries, women have contributed to groundbreaking scientific discoveries, yet their achievements often go unrecognised.

One of the most famous female scientists, Marie Curie, shattered barriers by becoming the first person to win two Nobel Prizes. Yet, even today, gender disparity in science remains.

Despite making up nearly half of the global workforce in non-STEM fields, women represent only 28.2% of all STEM workers. Leadership roles in STEM remain dominated by men, and in 2023, only 5% of local STEM graduates were female.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the United Nations’ International Day of Women and Girls in Science, recognising women as key players in global progress. Achieving gender equality in science is essential to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Initiatives like the Girls in Science 4 SDGs platform, launched in 2018 by the Royal Academy of Science International Trust (RASIT), aim to ensure every girl has the opportunity to explore science and pursue a career in research. However, challenges remain, including policy gaps, funding limitations and gender biases in research and leadership.

Despite these challenges, several local female scientists are making significant strides in STEM.

Rosienne Farrugia has been fascinated by genetics since her O-level biology days. Now head of the Department of Applied Biomedical Sciences at the University of Malta, she leads a team investigating the genetic causes of rare diseases.

Stephanie Bezzina Wettinger was drawn to DNA studies by inspiring teachers. She now leads the TargetMI project, collecting and analysing big data in search of novel drug targets, biomarkers and risk algorithms for myocardial infarction.

Melissa Formosa focuses on bone health research, leveraging national and international collaborations to advance the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment options in the field of osteoporosis

Laura Grech specialises in liquid biopsy – a non-invasive test that detects cancer by analysing tiny fragments of tumour DNA circulating in the bloodstream.

Joanna Vella pursued pharmacy, forensic science and genetics, driven by her love for laboratory work. She researches mitochondrial diseases and the genetics of the Maltese population, overcoming funding challenges to advance her studies.

Francesca Borg Carbott blends genetics with computational biology, using bioinformatics to decode rare diseases. Inspired by mentors, she is now shaping the future of genetic research.

Christine Gatt studies the microbiome of diabetic foot ulcers and researches bacteria in space through Project Maleth. She has faced the challenge of proving her capabilities in a male-dominated field, yet her work continues to impact healthcare and space science.

Maria Vella bridges multiple disciplines, from rare disease genomics in Care-Omics to space bioscience, where she analyses astronaut blood and space-flown samples.

Charlene Portelli transitioned from hospital diagnostics to leading lab research at the University of Malta. She manages sample collections for multiple projects, driven by curiosity and a passion for solving real-world challenges.

Anu Rasalam Iris combines medicine and space research, using AI-driven diagnostics to support cancer patients and astronauts exposed to cosmic radiation. Originally from India, she overcame gender bias to pursue her dream.

“The key to success is to believe in oneself and forge ahead,” she says.

These scientists are not just breaking barriers – they are redefining the future of STEM. Their work is proof that talent, innovation and discovery thrive when diversity is embraced.

But progress cannot rest on the shoulders of a few. As we celebrate Women and Girls in Science Day, we must challenge outdated biases, amplify female voices and open more doors for the next generation.

Joanna Vella is a Reach High II post-doctoral scholar and Maria Vella is a researcher, both at the University of Malta.

Sound Bites

• Malta’s first space mission studied how microgravity affects the microbiome of diabetic foot ulcers. Findings revealed shifts in bacterial composition, potentially impacting infection resistance and treatment strategies for Earth-based patients.

• Sepiapterin reductase deficiency (SRD) is a globally rare genetic disorder, but research shows it is more prevalent in Malta. Seven local children shared a unique mutation affecting dopamine production, with L-dopa treatment dramatically improving mobility. The study highlights the need for early diagnosis.

DID YOU KNOW?

• At the University of Malta (UM), 1,236 female undergraduates, 1,055 female postgraduates, 115 female doctoral students and seven female postdoctoral fellows are making their mark in scientific disciplines, reflecting the growing presence of women in STEM.

• The UM employs 95 female resident academics and 155 female visiting lecturers in STEM subjects, inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators.

• In November 2024, 411 female undergraduates earned their degrees in STEM subjects from the UM, highlighting the increasing presence of women driving change in science and technology.

• In March 2025, 302 female postgraduates will graduate in STEM fields, bringing fresh ideas and pioneering advancements that will shape industries for years to come. Results are still being finalised.

Statistics provided by the Office of the Academic Registrar and the Office of Human Resources Management and Development, University of Malta.

