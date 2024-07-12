The Met Office has issued a yellow weather as temperatures look set to soar over the weekend.

On Friday, the Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport said the air temperature would rise to 35°C over the weekend before climbing to 36°C between Monday and Tuesday.

Despite the higher temperatures, a heatwave - where the average maximum temperature (31.7°C in July) is at least five degrees Celsius higher than the norm for three or more days - is not expected, however, it said.

The UV index, which measures the strength of the sun, is due to hit 10, "which indicates high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure," the Met Office said.

Weather for the week ahead. Photo: Met Office

The warning comes weeks after Malta experienced its second heatwave of the year, when temperatures peaked at 35.8°C. A yellow warning is triggered when temperatures of 33°C or higher are predicted.

The Met Office said the higher temperatures expected over the weekend were due to a persistent anticyclone, an area of high pressure, over Africa.

During yellow weather warnings, the public is advised to stay indoors or in the shade during peak heat hours and to keep hydrated throughout the day.

According to Met Office records, the highest temperature ever recorded in July was 42.7°C, occurring in both 1988 and 2023.