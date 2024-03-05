The Island Car Club organised the first round of the 2024 National Hillclimb Championship at Mtaħleb last weekend.

From early in the day, one could notice that Mark Micallef, in his Norma M20 Mugen, had a great start to the new championship ahead of him.

Micallef climbed the hill in 59.004 seconds and was closely followed by Jean Vella in his Jedi F1000 at 59.135 seconds and Noel Galea in his Ford Escort Mk2 at 59.300 seconds.

Noel Galea won the rear-wheel-drive category, as Didier Bugeja topped the front-wheel-drive category with his Peugeot 106.

In his Subaru Impreza, Josef Calleja placed first in the four-wheel-drive category, and Isaac Burlò was the fastest in the classic car category with his Mini Cooper.

