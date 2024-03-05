Following the success of previous tranches in 2023, Bank of Valletta is offering Mapfre MSV Life’s two new Guaranteed Capital & Income Plans: Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 III and Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan GBP 2027. The Bank’s customers have the opportunity to apply for these two offers which will only be available for a limited time. In addition to the Capital Guaranteed and Income Plan denominated in EURO, customers can also apply for the Plan in GBP. Applications are being received at all BOV Branches, Investment Centres as well as the Bank’s Private Banking at the BOV Premier Centre in Santa Venera.

Speaking on the launch of these Plans, Tonia Parascandalo from the Bank’s Insurance Services & Pensions within the Wealth Management arm explained how these products follow on the success of the three editions of the Guaranteed Capital & Income Plans launched during 2023 by Mapfre MSV Life.

“These products are based on our knowledge of the local investor and are specifically targeted at those customers that are looking for a product that offers a guaranteed capital and income repayment, should the investment be held until its maturity. This time round Mapfre MSV Life is also offering a Plan denominated in GBP as well, in response to feedback received from our customers last year. Furthermore, we are also once again involving our experts at BOV Asset Management who are responsible for managing the underlying fund.”

Parascandalo also explained how the Bank’s team of financial advisors at Investment Centres or Private Banking is available to discuss the different options available with customers and help the individual find the best solutions that address the particular circumstances and life stage. As circumstances change, one would be able to make adjustments so that the financial products owned address the specific circumstances of the individual at that point in time. “Our colleagues within our Branches, Investment Centres and Private Banking, are happy to support customers in managing their wealth more effectively, as an integral part of their financial well-being.”

The Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 III

The Mapfre MSV Life Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan 2026 III is a single contribution investment with a minimum investment of €5,000 linked to the BOV Capital Guaranteed Fund 2026, which is a sub-fund of BOV Investment Funds, managed by BOV Asset Management Limited. It will distribute two guaranteed payments, equivalent to 2.00% on March 28, 2025 and 3.50% on March 27, 2026, should the Plan be held to maturity. The annualised return is of 2.74%. The Plan will repay the Initial Contribution and the last payment at maturity on March 27, 2026.

The Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan GBP 2027

The second MAPFRE MSV Life Guaranteed Capital & Income Plan on offer is also a single contribution investment but it is denominated in Great Britain Pound (GBP), and the minimum investment is of GBP5,000. It is linked to the BOV Guaranteed Capital Fund 2027, which is a sub-fund of BOV Investment Funds, managed by BOV Asset Management Limited. It will distribute three guaranteed payments equivalent to; 3.25% of the amount invested on March 28, 2025, 3.75% on March 28, 2026, and the final payment of 4.10% on March 25, 2027, subject to the Plan being held to maturity. The annualised return is of 3.70%. The Plan will repay the Initial Contribution and the last payment at maturity on March 25, 2027. When investing in a product denominated in a foreign currency, exchange rate movements may affect the final value of the capital and return the investor gets when converting the money back into the home currency.

Subscriptions to either Plan open on February 26 and close on March 15, 2024 or earlier if the offer is fully taken up. Further information and the full terms and conditions applicable to the products are available at https://www.bov.com/.

This Plan is intended for retail investors who have limited or no capacity to withstand losses and who are seeking an investment offering regular income with capital protection and an investment time horizon that coincides with the maturity date of the Plans.

This limited-time opportunity will close earlier if the offer is fully taken up. The value of the investment may go down as well as up in case of a claim before maturity. If held to maturity, Capital and Income are guaranteed by Bank of Valletta p.l.c., a company authorised and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), in terms of a contract entered into between the Bank of Valletta p.l.c. and MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. This guarantee is subject to conditions as outlined in the product documentation.

Issued by Bank of Valletta p.l.c.,58, Triq San Zakkarija, il-Belt Valletta VLT1130. Bank of Valletta p.l.c. is an enrolled Tied Insurance Intermediary under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap. 487 of the Laws of Malta for Mapfre MSV Life p.l.c. (MMSV). MMSV is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap. 403 of the Laws of Malta. BOV Asset Management is authorised to provide investment management services in Malta. All entities are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The product is manufactured by MAPFRE MSV Life and is distributed by Bank of Valletta p.l.c. It is the underlying fund that is offered by BOV Asset Management.