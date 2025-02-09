A public consultation on the proposed migration policy drew some 300 submissions, the prime minister said on Sunday.

He made his comments while visiting the Westin Dragonara Resort, where he congratulated the management on a recent €50m investment which included more sustainable water production and electrical equipment.

The government, he said, was able to create wealth and tackle the country's challenges, such as migration. The migration policy sought to balance the interests of the Maltese people while ensuring that investors and the labour market had the resources they needed. Now that the consultation phase had been concluded, the government would move on to implementation, a Labour Party statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

The current situation, he said, was very different from the time under the former government, when unemployment was on the rise.

The government was being careful in managing the flow of foreign workers, to ensure that development and growth were not stifled and the people's quality of life continued to improve.