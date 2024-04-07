Former drug addict Miguel Mifsud, dubbed "the sober runner,” completed a 100km run in aid of Caritas on Sunday in appreciation of the help given for his rehabilitation.

The route followed by Miguel Mifsud.

He ran around much of Malta, starting in pitch darkness at 4am at Dingli cliffs, and going on across Mġarr, Għajn Tuffieħa, Xemxija, Ta’ Xbiex, Valletta, Senglea, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk until he reached his final destination, the Caritas Malta’s San Blas centre in Żebbuġ.

He made several stops along the way to drink and eat.

Just over eleven hours later he reached the finish line surrounded by family, friends and supporters.

“There were so many people who supported and helped me during the years when I was on drugs," Mifsud said at the finish.

"I first want to thank my family, my wife and children, and the staff of Caritas who believed in me all these years, and my team mates from Team Fabio.”

He also thanked the sponsors who supported him, and said his biggest sponsor was ‘Jesus Christ’.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, don’t be scared to ask for help, there is always help,” he said, referring to his time as a drug addict.

Miguel Mifsud overcome by emotions hours after he completed his 100km challenge. Photo: Caritas Facebook

Despite having an active lifestyle in his youth and having played for the national football team, Mifsud’s dependency on drugs also started at an early age and his addiction to heroin, cocaine and ecstasy dragged on for around 20 years.

He underwent rehabilitation at the Caritas San Blas therapeutic centre and the ‘Giving Back Run’ was aimed at raising funds for Caritas and to campaign for life without drugs.

The 44-year-old was in high spirits and was never short of company through his run, as other runners and cyclists joined him.

He was cheered and applauded by passers by along the way.

Donations for his campaign can be made through the BOV mobile app on 7741 4123 or via Revolut on 7707 0801. Alternatively, one can donate to the BOV Giving Back Run account, IBAN: MT60VALL22013000000050020756300