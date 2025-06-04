Hollywood stars Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter, the actors starring in the Netflix film Enola Holmes 3, were spotted in Malta this week.

As preparations for the third instalment of the Enola Holmes film franchise are in full swing, with shooting taking place in Malta, fans have spotted the stars enjoying the local sites and tourist attractions.

Millie Bobby Brown who plays the lead role of Enola, was spotted in Naxxar, alongside her husband Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi. She also posted an instagram picture on Tuesday with what appeared to be a Maltese backdrop.

British actress Bonham Carter was snapped at Popeye Village, the set of the 1980 film Popeye, which is now a tourist attraction.

Bobby Brown plays the lead role of Enola, and is known for her roles in the Netflix series Stranger Things and the film Damsel.

British actress Bonham Carter is starred as Enola's mother. The BAFTA winner has acted in numerous period dramas and huge franchises, such as the Harry Potter films.

Helena Bonham Carter at Popeye's Village. Video: @noah_boulanger

The third instalment sees Enola travel to Malta, where, according to the film’s description, “personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”’

Production for the Netflix film started back in April, and is directed by Philip Barantini, who recently directed the hit Netflix crime drama Adolescence.

All three films are written by BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne.