A leading business figure insists that the flurry of construction in Paceville is part of a bold, long-term vision to modernise the district, despite the shock that has followed the collapse of a building.

“I can see the end product: a kind of mini-Manhattan,” said Philip Fenech, about the numerous developments in the area.

Fenech is the chairperson of the Paceville Town Centre Management and a long-time advocate for the area’s redevelopment.

“The signs are all there; high-rises, rooftop pools, and a modern urban skyline. This is helping to redefine our island’s trade.”

Fenech’s comments come days after the partial collapse of Tania Flats, which sparked renewed concern over building safety and regulation.

The apartment block came down late on Wednesday night, just hours after residents were evacuated due to cracks in a wall.

No one was injured, but demolition of the remaining structure began on Friday, and surrounding businesses and hotels were temporarily cleared as a precaution.

Despite the incident, Fenech defended the pace and scale of development in the area, calling it a necessary outcome of economic progress.

“We had to go through this transformation, it’s a result of our success,” he said.

“In an ideal world, maybe things could be different, but we don’t live in absolutes.”

He acknowledged that residents have reason to feel uneasy at the moment and said construction in dense areas like Paceville was bound to cause disruption.

“In the more intense areas, these works do have an effect,” he admitted. “We’re on edge, we want the situation to be remedied, and we’re seeing progress.”

Fenech rejected calls for a pause in development, arguing that Paceville’s year-round popularity means construction cannot simply be stopped and restarted at convenience.

“This transformation is something we had to go through,” he said.

“We can’t just say, ‘Let’s close for refurbishment,’ because occupancy is year-round. So, when is the best time to do it? Of course, we could manage it better, but we also need to accept the reality and push through.”

He pointed to examples of recent improvements, such as the ongoing upgrade of Havana Road, and said efforts were being made to stabilise the district “pocket by pocket”.

“Havana Road, for instance, was in terrible condition, and now it’s taking proper shape. This is part of the transformation. I’m seeing pockets being finalised, but it’s not easy.” While defending development, Fenech also stressed the need for better coordination to avoid damaging other sectors or undermining public trust.

“Our tourism marketing mix is already diverse: conference tourism, cultural tourism, student and language travel,” he said. “But now we must manage our success carefully, so that one form doesn’t cause collateral damage to another.”

‘I’m trying to find a new place’

But not everyone shares his optimism for the locality.

The collapsed Tania Flats in the heart of Paceville.

A resident living opposite the collapsed Tania Flats in Paceville says he is urgently trying to move out, fearing for his and his wife’s safety amid relentless nearby construction.

The man, who requested anonymity, said the collapse of the nearby building has heightened their sense of danger. The couple are now actively searching for alternative accommodation, though the timing is making it difficult.

“How can we feel safe? It’s scary,” he said. “I’m trying to find a new place now, but it’s difficult because summer has just started.”

“I wasn’t shocked when I first heard about it because they had been removing the concrete for about a month,” the resident added. “I thought that part had fallen but when I saw it, I was shocked.”

The resident described months of early-morning construction noise and shared videos showing rubble and falling debris captured from his balcony in the days after the building fully gave way.

“They began construction every day at 6 am, which was incredibly disturbing,” he noted.

For now, the couple’s future remains uncertain. All that is sure, he said, is that they want out of the area as soon as possible.