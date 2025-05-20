Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said that he is not responsible for the sanctioning of a property in Rabat that the animal authorities chose to relocate four lions and a leopard to.

“As a ministry, God forbid we get involved in the issue of permits or lack thereof. That is not our ministry's responsibility,” Refalo said on Tuesday.

The animals were discovered in squalid conditions in Naxxar on New Year’s Eve. They have since been moved to a site in Rabat, which is registered by Animal Welfare, Refalo had confirmed.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported that the site in Rabat - identified by campaigners from Vuċi għall-Annimali as being owned by Martin Farrugia – is not sanctioned by the Planning Authority.

The enclosures activists say are being used to house the lions and leopard. Photo: Vuċi għall-Annimali

During parliament on Tuesday, PN MP Janice Chetcuti asked Refalo about what is going to happen to these animals that are being kept in an unsanctioned property and whether Refalo will turn to international animal welfare organisations Four Paws and Born Free, who offered to help.

“As a ministry, we filed a report with the police for them to take action against these alleged individuals who broke the law,” Refalo said in response.

Refalo did not specify when the report was filed or against whom, leaving it unclear whether the police report targeted the owners of the animals or Farrugia.

He added that his ministry did not choose to confiscate the animals as nobody has been found guilty as of yet, and he did not want to interfere in the criminal process.

Four Paws and Born Free had offered to inspect the animals and cover veterinary expenses while assessing the possibility of relocating the animals abroad.

Refalo turned down the offer, saying that the organisations never even offered an alternative location.

Vuċi għall-Annimali claimed the organisations had been refused access to Malta.