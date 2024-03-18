The MSE Equity Price Index fell by 0.19% to 3,780.361 points as the declines in BMIT and IHI outweighed gains in MIA and BOV on Monday. Meanwhile, four equities closed unchanged as trading activity in local equities was muted at just over €20,000.

BMIT Technologies plc slumped by 7.5% to a one-week low of €0.37 on two trades totalling 6,200 shares. BMIT shareholders as at close of trading on 25 April 2024 will be entitled to a net dividend of €0.02456 per share. Shareholders will have the option to receive the dividend either in cash or in new ordinary shares at an attribution price of €0.351 per share.

International Hotel Investments plc shed 4.2% to the €0.46 level on a single deal of 1,091 shares.

On the other hand, Bank of Valletta plc climbed 0.7% to the €1.35 level across five trades totalling 7,081 shares. BOV’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 27 March 2024 to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend.

Also among large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc advanced by 0.9% to the €5.85 level across two deals amounting to 482 shares.

APS Bank plc and HSBC Bank Malta plc held the €0.56 and €1.40 levels respectively on trivial volumes.

A single deal of 2,500 shares left the share price of PG plc unchanged at the €2.02 level.

MIDI plc held the €0.25 level as 4,200 shares changed hands.

The RF MGS Index rose by 0.08% to 894.199 points.

In a report published last Saturday, credit rating agency Fitch maintained Malta’s A+ rating with a stable outlook. Fitch highlighted Malta’s strong economic growth which is anticipated to continue in the near term. Nonetheless, Fitch highlighted a number of challenges including skill shortages and low productivity in the labour force. Moreover, Fitch noted the government lacks a clear exit strategy from energy subsidies. Meanwhile, data released today confirmed that inflation in the eurozone stood at 2.6% in February, while core inflation was at 3.1%.