Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday, dropping the club into the relegation zone.

The Premier League said in a statement that Forest had admitted breaching the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) threshold of £61 million ($77.5 million) by £34.5 million.

They are the second top-flight team to be penalised for PSR breaches this season after Everton were hit with a 10-point penalty in November, which was reduced to six on appeal.

